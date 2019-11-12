Castleford Tigers report back for pre-season ready to 'train differently'

Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell has revealed that there will be some changes in the way his players train ahead of the new Betfred Super League season.

Castleford players returned for the start of pre-season training this week with the first full session taking place at the West Riding FA facility at Woodlesford on Monday.

Head coach Powell is promising the usual hard work for the players and is planning on making some changes to the training.

He said: “We’ll train differently this time. You’ve always got to keep evolving and looking at different ways at preparing players.

“We feel like our skill sets dropped off a little bit from what we were like a few years ago so we want to improve that, we want to have more touches.

“Defensively we want to be better.

“New players coming in will freshen it up a little bit.

“I’m looking forward to it, it will be a great challenge for us all.”