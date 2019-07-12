Castleford Tigers’ recent record against Wakefield Trinity is irrelevant says Daryl Powell

After playing in a tight local derby last week Castleford Tigers are expecting another close contest when they go to Wakefield Trinity tonight.

Wakefield have been as inconsistent as Cas over the season, but Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has identified Trinity’s pack as being a threat to his team’s chances of bouncing back from their loss to Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “Wakefield have been inconsistent and they’ve got a few injuries as well, which never helps.

“I don’t know what’s happened with Danny Brough, he’s allegedly got an injury.

“They’ve had their half-backs in place. They’ve got a big back - Pauli Pauli’s a handful and so is Fifita.

“Both their nines, Randell and Wood, are pretty dangerous in and around the tryline so there’s some real threats there from Wakefield. It will be another tough game for us.”

Powell reckons Castleford’s recent good record against their neighbours will count for nothing.

He added: “We have a good record against them, but the matches are usually close.

“We had a good record against Leeds until this year! We lost two tight games to them so the previous record doesn’t count for anything.

“The past history is irrelevant when it comes down to what’s going to happen next. We’ve got to make sure we look after ourselves and we’ve got to play better.”