Castleford Tigers ready to renew rivalries with Bradford Bulls in Boxing Day match

Castleford Tigers have announced that they will be taking on Bradford Bulls in a festive challenge match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Boxing Day.

The Tigers begin their on field preparations for the new season in a game set to kick-off at 11am and they are likely to include as many of their new signings as they can in their team.

It has been over three years since the Tigers and the Bulls faced each other and over five years since the two sides met in league action.

Tickets are on sale online and in the retail stores at the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre and the Castleford Tigers Sports Superstore at Xscape Yorkshire.

Prices for advanced tickets are £15 adults, £10 juniors (aged 6-16), £10 over 60s and students, free for ages and under.

Match prices increase by £1 on game day. Seats in the Main Stand are available to buy on game day with a transfer to stand ticket at an extra charge of £3 a seat.

The Tigers, meanwhile, are looking to appoint a small number of committed talent identification scouts to work within the club’s youth development department.

The main purpose of the roles is to identify athletes with the potential to progress up the rugby league player pathway to international and Super League standard.

Candidates should have a background in either rugby league coaching or talent identification and have a good knowledge and understanding of the pre-requisites for elite performance in rugby league.

They will also need to be organised and effective communicators in the assessment, recording and reporting on prospective players. The successful candidates will be provided with information and training on the RFL rules on talent identification, dates of key windows for identifying players and the philosophy behind Castleford Tigers’ recruitment.

For more information, email darrenhiggins@castigers.com, or to apply, email a covering letter and CV by Thursday, December 12.