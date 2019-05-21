Castleford Tigers: Daryl Powell pleased with reaction shown by players

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has spoken about how pleased he was with the reaction of his players after their below par display against Hull in the Challenge Cup.

The Tigers bounced back from their defeat at the KCOM Stadium with a 30-8 win in a pressure game away to Leeds Rhinos back in Super League and Powell highlighted some impressive individual performances within a good team display.

Castleford Tigers celebrate James Clare's try, made by Jordan Rankin's kick, against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: James Heaton

He told the Express: "Peter Mata'utia responded well from the week before. Paul McShane played well and Liam Watts was good again.

"In the centres Greg Minikin was good and Cheyse Blair is growing and is going to be an important player for us.

"Greg Eden responded as well from being left out of the team so there were some real good efforts.

"Jake Trueman starting to pull the strings again. Some of his decision making could have been a little better on the edges, but he had a good game as did a lot of the players."

Powell described it as a crucial win and is hoping it can give the players some renewed confidence after they had lost four games on the bounce.

He said: "It was a really good performance.

"Defensively we were pretty good. There's some issues we need to sort out on some individual efforts, but overall I thought that was an improvement.

"Some of our attacking play was high quality and our backfield boys were good.

"We created a lot of opportunities. We didn't always take them, but I think if you are creating opportunities then that's really important."