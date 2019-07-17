Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell weighing up his options for Warrington game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell admits he has a few selection decisions to make ahead of the game against Warrington Wolves this Sunday.

Unlike last week when it was about which players would be dropped following a poor performance, it is about how many of the 17 that did a good job in a win at Wakefield Trinity will keep their place.

With the next game not until Sunday there is plenty of time for the Cas boss to weigh up his options and he has more training sessions to oversee before decision time.

Powell told the Express: "I've got to make a decision on whether we keep the same squad.

"Dan Smith, Will Maher and Matt Cook didn't play so I've got some options available at the moment and I've got to get it right in terms of who plays and when they play.

"We need these players tuned in ready to go and it's competitive at the moment, in the middle of the field particularly. I've got to make a few calls this week and get the team right.

Castleford will be without five first teamers for Sunday's game, but Powell is hoping that he has no new injuries to contend with.

He said: "There were a couple of little bits injury-wise from the game, but nothing major.

"I'm hoping Jesse Sene-Lefao will be okay, he got a slight calf strain.

"Oli Holmes only trained partially at the start of the week, just as a result of him doing a lot of high speed metres in his first game back with those line breaks he made. But hopefully he should be okay.

"There's bumps bruises and little tweaks, but nothing that should keep anybody out."