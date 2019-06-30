Castleford Tigers back up to fourth with eight-try show against London Broncos

Castleford Tigers climbed back into the top five in the Betfred Super League with an eight try to two demolition of London Broncos at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

While the visitors were a shadow of the side that had won their previous three matches this was Cas back to somewhere closer to their classiest as they ran out 42-10 winners to go into fourth place.

They looked on their game from the start and could have won by an even bigger margin so far on top were they at times.

In a first half totally dominated by Cas they led 16-4, but could and should have been much further in front.

Their first near thing came when James Clare charged for the line, but was stopped by a high tackle. From the next set Mike McMeeken burst for the line only to drop the ball in the act of planting it down over the line.

Relief was only temporary for London as a slick left edge move and fine pass by Jordan Rankin led to Tuoyo Egodo going over in the corner.

Another try could have followed from the next set with Adam Milner making a 50 metre break, but with men over following the play-the-ball Jake Trueman's pass to Daniel Smith was deemed forward and the attack ended.

Nathan Massey looked to be set to charge over on the next home attack only for another forward pass to be ruled against Liam Watts.

Former London player McMeeken made no mistake with his second chance as he took Paul McShane's pass near the line to charge over for a try that was goaled by Rankin.

Another try was denied the hosts on the half-hour when Tuoyo Egodo was sent racing clear, but once again a forward pass decision went against the Tigers.

Cory Aston's high kick forced a goalline drop-out, but it was beginning to look like one of those days for Cas when from the following attacking set Rankin's pass for Egodo was intercepted by Kieran Dixon near his own line and he raced the length of the field for a try completely against the run of play.

Rankin made amends right on the half-time hooter, however, when his grubber kick was collected by McMeeken, who was in for his second try. Rankin's second goal made it 16-4 at the break.

If it was still a contest it soon was not as five unanswered tries in the first 18 minutes of the second half saw the Tigers blow their opponents away.

This was back to classy Cas as they produced some scintillating breaks and training ground moves to wipe away some of the faltering play of recent months.

They added to their lead within a minute of the start of the half as McMeeken made a strong break down the right and sent the supporting Rankin over, ironically with a try that looked forward. Rankin's kick hit the post.

Egodo was next to go over from Trueman's smart pass and Rankin this time converted to make it 26-4.

It was Trueman himself who scored as he shot through a gap for another try that was converted by Rankin.

The one-way traffic continued with Clare over in the corner following a superb initial break by Rankin that was moved on by McMeeken.

Chris Clarkson then benefited from a brilliant run around move involving Milner and McShane and with Rankin again goaling it was 42-4.

Surprisingly that was the last Tigers score of the afternoon although Cory Aston came close to a great solo effort after collecting his own chip ahead.

The Broncos gained a late consolation with their second try when winger Rhys Williams went over in the corner. Dixon added the conversion, but it could not mask a difficult afternoon for the London side.

Scorers - Castleford: Tries Egodo 2, McMeeken 2, Rankin, Trueman, Clare, Clarkson; goals Rankin 5. London: Tries Dixon, Williams; goal Dixon.

Castleford Tigers: Rankin; Clare, Minikin, Blair, Egodo; Trueman, Aston; Watts, Milner, Smith, Sene-Lefao, McMeeken, Massey. Subs: McShane, Millington, Cook, Clarkson.

London Broncos: Walker; Dixon, Morgan, Kear, Williams; Abdull, Smith; Battye, Cunningham, Krasniqi, Pitts, Gee, Yates. Subs: Richards, Lovell, Butler, Fozard.

Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Half-time:16-4.

Attendance: 6,860.