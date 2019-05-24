Castleford Tigers announce squad for Magic Weekend game against St Helens

Castleford Tigers have named their 19-man squad for their Dacia Magic Weekend clash against St Helens at Anfield.

The Tigers close out the Dacia Magic Weekend with a 6pm kick-off on Sunday.

Head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to the squad that beat Leeds Rhinos last week.

Will Maher, Chris Clarkson and Daniel Smith all return to the squad while youngster Brad Jinks drops out along with Jesse Sene-Lefao, who has been granted compassionate leave, and Nathan Massey who has picked up an injury.

Castleford Tigers' squad is:

24. Cory Aston

35. Cheyse Blair

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

33. Chris Clarkson

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

23. Will Maher

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

9. Paul McShane

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

32. Jordan Rankin

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

8. Liam Watts