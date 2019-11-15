Asia Harris adds British crown to title successes

Ackworth School student Asia Harris has added to her achievements in the sport of squash with another prestigious title.

Asia, 14, has now added the 2019 British Closed Championships crown to her list of successes after winning the girls U15s title in Nottingham .

The Pontefract youngster was in top form throughout the tournament and was able to dominate all her matches, only dropping one game all tournament – in the final which she won 9-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-8 against Hampshire’s Amelie Haworth.

Asia has represented England and has won many trophies for her exploits in squash, her most recent big success previously coming in the European Junior U17 Open in Germany in July.