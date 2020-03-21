Ackworth's Asia Harris shows composure to triumph in English Junior Championships

Asia Harris has added another national title to her impressive list of squash trophy successes.

The Ackworth School student followed up her recent German Junior Open victory by triumphing in the Dunlop English Junior Championship in Hull.

Asia Harris.

Competing in the girls under 17s age category, 14-year-old Asia beat Torri Malik 3/2 in an epic mammoth match in the semi-finals then defeated Saran Nghiem in the final, coming from 2/1 down to take the crown.

Asia’s composure and fight shone through along with her squash ability as she made it a double success in the English Junior Championships, having won the U15s title last year.

Asia also recently added the German Junior Open crown to her list of titles after competing against older girls in the under 17s age group.

In an event in Hamburg, Asia, who was seeded 3/4, beat number one seed Franka Vidovic, from Croatia, three games to one in the final.

The title added to a list of previous successes that include winning the 2019 British Closed Championships’ Under 15s title in Nottingham last November.

Last summer Asia was also victorious in Germany when winning the European Junior Under 17 Open, while previous title wins include the Yorkshire County Closed Girls Under 17s Championships and the prestigious Millfield School Open Under 15s event.

Asia has also represented England.