One-match suspension rules Taulapapa out of Featherstone’s game at Batley Bulldogs

FEATHERSTONE Rovers centre Misi Taulapapa misses Sunday’s Betfred Championship game at Batley Bulldogs.

He has been handed a one-match ban after being sent off in the 73rd minute of the recent home league game against Swinton Lions.

The 36-year-old former Samoan international centre was charged with a grade B offence of misconduct.

Taulapapa can play in tonight’s re-arranged Ladbrokes Challenge Cup fourth round tie against North Wales Crusaders because the suspension does not come into effect until tomorrow but he is ruled out of Sunday’s match at Batley.