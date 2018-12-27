New Featherstone boss pays tribute to family support

Newly appointed Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr has paid tribute to his wife in helping him make the decision to join the club.

The 30-year-old Australian was named the new boss at the LD Nutrition Stadium at the beginning of this month.

He admitted that the decision to leave his home country and move into a different hemisphere was not an easy one, but something that he wouldn’t have been able to do without the unwavering support of his other half.

“It is a decision that wasn’t taken lightly,” Carr told the Pontefract and Castleford Express.

“But like anything in life, if you want to get where you need to get to, you have got to make sacrifices.

“I am very fortunate, I have got a great wife - I wouldn’t be able to do what I do, without her.

“I am thankful that I have got her in my life, she is really supportive of my football career.

“I have got two young sons as well, it is good for them to get out and explore the world, they are not in school yet so that makes a big difference.”

Carr is currently in Australia to help speed up his visa application. The new Rovers boss is expected back in time to guide Featherstone through their pre-season campaign.

Rovers, meanwhile, have announced a partnership with Saxon Security, which sees them become the club’s new ground safety provider and take a shorts sponsorship position in 2019.

Saxon have experience managing security for Super League sides Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers.

Their security operations manager Jake Smith said: “Me and the safety officer for next season came down to the Shield final against Leigh.

“It was a good atmosphere and we had a look around all the facilities. It’s a very good ground for this level.

“We also have staff with previous experience working here when there have been big games on.

“We have very friendly staff, who are all customer service trained.

“It will be a case of them getting to know the fans and being there to have a laugh with them, as well as keep them safe on the day.”

Saxon Security’s first scheduled game will be when Rovers host Super League outfit Leeds Rhinos.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We’re really pleased that Saxon Security have come onboard.

“I have previous experience of working with Jake and I am sure the presence of him and his staff will help us improve the gameday experience for supporters at the LD Nutrition Stadium. Spectators will always be excited to see action on the field in Featherstone, but it is important that they feel safe while watching too.”