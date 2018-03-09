Mr Versatile Foster happy to be playing his part for Castleford

Alex Foster admits he has never seen himself as a prop forward, but he is happy to play there – or anywhere in the team he is asked to by his Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

The 24-year-old has started the last two games in the front row, but has also played centre this season and for a short spell found himself on the wing against Hull FC to show the versatility that led to Powell bringing him on board last year.

In fact Foster has yet to play in his preferred back row, but with hot competition from Oliver Holmes, Mike McMeeken and Joe Wardle in the position he understands why and is just happy to be seen as a regular starter.

He said: “I have taken up a new role in the middle, doing a lot of graft and hard work and it has been good, I have been enjoying it.

“It has been good to play alongside Ads and Millo and not get shouted at by Galey and Shenny!

“I didn’t expect to be playing prop, but I think it’s because of the competition in the back row, with bringing in Joe Wardle and Oggy Holmes being on really good form as well.

“It has pushed me into the middle position, which I feel I do a good job in.

“It is a new challenge and one I am raring to take on.”

On his versatility at being able to play in various positions, Foster said: “Against Hull I started at prop and ended up on the wing! I don’t know if anyone has ever done that before, but I am happy to do that and if the team needs someone to fill in any position on the field I feel I can do a good job and help them out in that respect.

“I feel like I am doing my job all right, I am pretty pleased.”

Foster is enjoying his rugby at Castleford and feels settled after spells at Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls, where he signed a contract but never played for them.

He explained: “I don’t think it too me long to feel settled.

“It seems quite strange to look back it and think only 12 months ago I was on trial and fighting for a contract.

“It has been great the last 12 months and the boys and everyone have really helped me to settle in and I feel my performances are going the same way.

“It’s always great to run out in front of the Cas fans. They are the best fans in the comp.

“The Jungle is a very difficult place to come and we thrive playing here with the support we get. The run of home games we’re now in could work out really well for us and we are hoping to make the most of it.”

Foster believes the Cas team of which is now a valuable member is getting closer to the standards set last year.

He added: “Since the Saints game we’ve been improving week by week.

“We were a bit shaky against Widnes, but we felt like things were coming together a lot better against Hull. If we get another win we’ll certainly feel like we are back on track and closer to the team of last year.”