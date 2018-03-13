THERE are two new promotions at Pontefract races for 2018 called It’s Champion and Ponte Faithful.

It’s Champion will kick in when either the 2017 Pontefract champion trainer (Richard Fahey) or jockey (Danny Tudhope) win a race during 2018. For the 30 minutes following their win, a special offer will be unlocked giving discounts, freebies and special offers.

The Ponte Faithful campaign rewards those who booked in advance for racing in 2017 and re-book again for a raceday in 2018.

Trainer David O’Meara will host the Pontefract annual badge holders visit in 2018. A group of 50 will be taken to the yard before returning for the meeting on July 2.

Racegoers will also be able to win prizes again in the Wall of Fame promotion. Anyone who visited the track in 2017 could appear on the new mosaic artwork which graces the grandstand and paddock bar.

The racecourse will subsidise the price of a pint of John Smiths and Fosters so this year they will be cheaper than 2017 and cost £4.20. This will be the lowest price on any Yorkshire racecourse.

Following the successful refurbishment of the parade ring, both the pre parade ring and the horsewalk from the parade ring to the course will receive a similar upgrade with the same combination of crowd fencing and running rail as deployed around the parade ring.

With a new veterinary treatment box, a renovated medical room and extensive repairs to accommodation in the stable yard, the facilities for horses and racing staff have been greatly improved. A new wi-fi system will also be in operation from the middle of the season.

Admission to each of Pontefract’s premier and grandstand and paddock has been increased by £1 but the price of the silver and picnic enclosures remains the same. Many racegoers have already taken advantage of the extended 50 per cent off early bird discount which ran until January 29. There is still 25 per cent off until March 19. For f ull details of all the Pontefract race meetings visit www.pontefract-races.co.uk.