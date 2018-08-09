Silver success for Litchfield as he adds second medal in European Championships

Badsworth’s Max Litchfield made it a double medal success at the European Championships when he went one better than his bronze on Monday with a silver medal in the 400 metres individual medley.

The 23-year-old City of Sheffield club swimmer was ahead at the half-way point, but could not quite hold on in the last 100 metres to be edged out by Hungary’s David Verraszto in an exciting finish.

After overcoming a shoulder injury to be at the championships it was another encouraging result for Litchfield.

He said: “To come back on the last day and swim like that, I don’t know what to say.

“It was a good swim, I got pipped at the finish but David (Verraszto, gold medal winner) is a great guy - so I’m happy with that.

“I could hear the crowd on the breaststroke and I thought you know what I’m going to go all out here but in the end he got the touch. It feels fantastic to come back from a hard season. I’m just really happy.

“Everyone I’ve worked with this year has been brilliant I can’t thank them enough for all their help. We’re going to come back stronger.”