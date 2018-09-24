Pontefract’s All About The Racing Day set to get blood pumping

The second of the All About the Racing Racedays is held at Pontefract Racecourse on Thursday.

With just shy of two months left in the 2018 flat calendar, trainers are looking to finish their horses’ campaigns off in good style. Expect plenty of competitive and thrilling racing and some great perks.

There are seven exciting races on the card, which gets under way at 2.05pm.

Highlight is the Simon Scrope Dalby Screw Driver Handicap.

Back in the 19th century, Screw Driver grabbed the hearts of the Ponte public and got their pulses racing. He won two cup races, which consisted of four heats over two miles on the same day with the winner being the horse with the best aggregate score over the eight miles. He is also the earliest Pontefract course specialist on record.

Dance King took the honours in 2017 – his third victory at the track for Tim Easterby and David Allan.

There’s a strong supporting card which includes the Frier Wood Novice Auction, which was won in scintillating fashion by Karl Burke’s Unwritten. He destroyed a field of horses who have all made a decent impact during the 2018 season – Austrian School, The Knot is Tied and Hyanna have won right races between them so far this year.

