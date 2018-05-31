Pontefract League: Ton-up Dinnage keeps Ackworth at 100 per cent

A superb century from Kieren Dinnage helped early season pacesetters Ackworth to a fifth win from five in Division One of the Pontefract League.

Up against Old Sharlston, they batted first and posted a 220-7 total thanks largely to Dinnage as he smashed 10 sixes and 12 fours in a knock of 156 that proved the difference between the teams.

Old Sharlston were all out for 95 in reply with Shaun Longfield taking 5-29 and Bailey Matthews 3-16.

Streethouse maintained their 100 per cent record in the top division, but were pushed close before recording a two-wicket success at South Kirkby.

With James Scott hitting 91 Kirkby were able to make 196-9, but Streethouse reached their target as Kyle Cleobury scored 40, Brent Law 34 and Lee Stuckey 33. Adam Rollin (4-54) was the pick of Kirkby’s attack with Kevin Marshall (3-46) the most successful Streethouse bowler.

Frickley Colliery came out on top by four wickets in their game with neighbours Hemsworth MW after bowling them out for 158.

Jason Mills set up the win with 5-38 while Ashley Vickers (49) top scored in Frickley’s reply. Top scorer for Hemsworth was Jason Garrick (52).

West Bretton achieved their first win of the season in Division One as they beat Fairburn by five wickets, George Naylor (52 not out) and Jonny Winwood (46) bringing them home.

A good team effort saw Glasshoughton beat Barnby Dun in Division Two.

Liam Hopton (62), Alex Clemo (50), Chris Sheriff (28), Rob Sperrin (27) and Tokir Bashir (26) all contributed in Glasshoughton’s 261-7 then Jake Medley (4-21), Bashir (3-20), Noor Sahaq (2-35) and Clinton Speight (1-26) took wickets as Barnby Dun were all out for 102.

Knottingley Town were also victorious, by 67 runs, at Thorpe Audlin when Chamila Wijesinghe, Paul Reed and John Clark all claimed three wickets. Thorpe were all out for 113 in reply to Town’s 180-8 when Wijesinghe (25 not out) top scored.

Ben Lodge (61 not out) and Lewis Longstaff (49) brought Whitley Bridge home for a first win as they beat Thurnscoe Institute by eight wickets after bowling them out for 121 with Matthew Draper taking 5-30 and Will Thorne 3-31.

Featherstone Town were all out for 108 as they lost by seven wickets to Rothwell. David Merrick (37) top scored.

Streethouse seconds remain unbeaten after hammering Stainborough by nine wickets.

Stainborough were shot out for 60 with Stuart Camm taking 6-25 and Michael Tucker 3-13.

Crigglestone were all out for 62 on the way to a 10-wicket defeat to Darton in Division Two.

Division Three leaders Hundhill Hall marched on with an 103-run success against neighbours Allerton Bywater.

Ben Dunn Birch (42) top scored as Allerton made 156. Simon Jewitt (4-0) and Peter Ferguson (3-24) then led the attack as Hall were all out for 53.

Richard Lamb (4-40) and Tom Greenwood (3-46) were Hundhill’s best bowlers.

