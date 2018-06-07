Pontefract League: Hurcomb five alive as Hundhill Hall stay top

Hundhill Hall maintained their 100 per cent start to the season in Division Three of the Pontefract League when they made short work of beating Pledwick.

The game only lasted 51 overs as the leaders ran out seven wicket winners to make it six wins from six in the league so far in 2018.

Pledwick were shot out for only 72 as they went in first, their batsmen having no answer to the bowling of Nathan Hurcomb (5-21) and Sam Malyan (3-20). Hall did lose three wickets in their reply, but they were brought home by Josh Hurcomb (34 not out) and Simon Leach (18 not out).

Second-placed Newton Hill came out on top by 56 runs at Nostell St Oswald, bowling their opponents out for 93 after making 149.

Joel Pickersgill (44) top scored for Newton Hill, whose best bowler was Chris Colley with 7-36. Jamie Buttery (4-43) was the pick of Nostell’s attack.

Ackworth seconds got home by six wickets after bowling Notton out for 140 in their Division Three match.

Richard Young (52), Kevin Booth (39) and Adam Wilkinson (37) all contributed with the bat for Ackworth after Chris Wathen had taken 4-24. Steve Filtness top scored for Notton with an unbeaten 35.

Ackworth first team were in winning form again in Division One as they beat Frickley Colliery by eight wickets to continue their unbeaten league start.

Scott Walker (60no), Kieren Dinnage (32), Danny Bridges (31) and David Barrett (30no) all batted well as Ackworth sailed past their opponents’ 178, which had included contributions from Inderjit Singh Hayre (62) and Mohammed Ayub (41), with Bailey Matthews taking 3-47.

Streethouse are neck and neck with Ackworth at the top of the table, both on 96 points, after they also made it six wins from six with a nine-wicket success against Askern Welfare.

Kevin Marshall (5-41) paved the way for the victory, helping to dismiss Askern for 107. Jonathan Hughes (52 not out) and Brent Law (44) then led the reply as Streethouse took just 14.2 overs to reach their target.

Fourth-placed South Kirkby were edged out by two wickets at Fairburn after making 182-9.

Adam Rollin (34) and James Scott (31) top scored while Liam Rollin took 4-44 in vain as Fairburn got home with nine balls to spare.

Despite good bowling from Jake Taberner (4-28) and Max Heritage (3-40) Hemsworth MW went down by 54 runs to Hooton Pagnell.

Hemsworth’s batsmen could not back up their bowlers as they were all out for 90 in reply to 144.

Old Sharlston moved up to fifth following an eight-wicket success at Hatfield Town when they comfortably overhauled their opponents’ 100 total.

Simon Kemp (44) top scored while Robert Simpson, with 6-27, did much of the damage in Town’s innings.

A superb unbeaten 152 from Jonny Winwood helped West Bretton to climb the top division table with a 47-run win at Brodsworth Main.

Winwood hit 30 fours and a six and Bretton totalled 240-6 before keeping their opponents to 193-7 with Matthew Rushforth taking 4-61.

Streethouse seconds maintained their challenge at the top of Division Two with a five-wicket victory at Barnby Dun.

A good effort in the field set up the win as Barnby Dun were dismissed for 134, Stuart Camm leading the bowling attack with 4-36. Jason Holmes (40no) then brought Streethouse home with Bruce Percy hitting 31.

Crigglestone were well beaten in their Division Two match at Stainborough as they were all out for only 73 in reply to 260.

Gareth Rawlinson took 4-79 and Richard Lees 4-58, but it was all in vain for Crigglestone.

Division Four leaders Horbury Bridge remain unbeaten after a nine-wicket success at Bullcroft Main.

Sam Perkin (4-21) and Andrew Waterson (4-13) put them in charge as Main were bowled out for only 71. Jack Machin (43no) then led Horbury home in 13.1 overs.

Ferrybridge Power Station raced to a nine-wicket win over Stainborough seconds.

Harvey Maw (6-21) and Keith Lumb (3-10) bowled well as Stainborough were dismissed for just 64. Ferry were then home and hosed in only 6.4 overs in their reply with Sam Angel hitting 36 not out and Marc Lumb 28 not out.

