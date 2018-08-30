Pontefract League: Cleobury cracks century as Streethouse close in on title

An unbeaten century by Kyle Cleobury moved Streethouse another step closer to the Pontefract League crown as they thrashed Hooton Pagnell by 10 wickets in Division One.

Set 174 for victory, the champions elect sailed home without losing a wicket as openers Cleobury and Jonathan Hughes hit the ball to all parts in bringing their side home in just 18.2 overs.

Cleobury hit 17 fours and two sixes as he finished on 104 not out while Hughes cracked nine fours and a six in his knock of 50 not out.

Muhammad Fayyaz, with 4-41, had earlier been the pick of the Streethouse bowlers as they kept Hooton Pagnell to 173-7.

Ackworth strengthened their claims to runners-up spot as they beat Askern Welfare by seven wickets.

A good effort in the field paved the way with Kieran McIntyre (3-40) leading the attack as Askern were dismissed for 141.

David Barrett (79 not out) then led the Ackworth reply, hitting 12 fours and two sixes.

South Kirkby lost by five wickets to the team immediately above them as their 164-8 total proved inadequate against fourth-placed Old Sharlston.

Adam Rollin hit 37 and fellow opener Jake Rimmington 32, but Kirkby’s innings lost its way from 80-1, with only Nick Percival (30) and Stephen Ashworth (28) of the later batsmen making much impact against an attack led by Luke Reeves (5-40).

Sharlston were then led home by Ste Roberts (47) and Daniel Bullock (43).

Frickley Colliery let a winning position slip as they lost a close game by one wicket against third-placed Fairburn.

Chasing Frickley’s 157-9, Fairburn looked in trouble at 82-8, but scraped home with Guy Abdy hitting a match winning 45 not out. Lovepreet Singh took 4-40 for Colliery with Mohammed Ayub taking 3-32.

Hemsworth MW were all out for 151 as they went down by two wickets to Brodsworth Main. Max Heritage top scored with 44 then took 3-20 while Jack Heritage claimed 3-34.

West Bretton remain in relegation danger, third from bottom, after losing by two wickets to Hatfield Town after being bowled out for 160. Matthew Rushforth (41) top scored.

