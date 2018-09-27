Pontefract League: Champions Streethouse end campaign unbeaten

Victory in their final game of the season has meant that Streethouse have gone a full campaign undefeated in Division One of the Pontefract League.

An 127-run win over Ackworth, who have been their closest challengers for much of the year, enabled Streethouse to complete their season, winning 21 of their 22 games and only being denied a full 100 per cent record when rain washed out one of their matches.

They have finished with a huge 341 points tally, ending 65 points ahead of runners-up Fairburn with Ackworth 20 points back in third.

In their last game opener Jonathan Hughes led the way for Streethouse with a knock of 120, including 19 fours and two sixes.

With Brent Law also hitting 78 and Connor Fisher 56 they piled up a big 283-7 total.

Ackworth were all out for 156 in reply with Danny Bridges (33) top scoring and Scott Bland taking 4-49.

Victory at Askern Welfare in their last game made sure that Hemsworth MW avoided relegation from Division One.

They got home comfortably after bowling Askern out for 123 and finished third from bottom, 13 points above Hooton Pagnell.

South Kirkby ended in fifth after winning their final game by six wickets against eighth-placed Frickley Colliery.

Batting first, Frickley made 226-7 as Inderjit Singh Hayre hit 80 and Lee Tarbuck took 4-24.

In reply, Kirkby paced their run chase well with Adam Rollin leading the way, hitting an unbeaten 127, and Jake Rimmington supporting with 54.

West Bretton won their relegation decider as they beat Hooton Pagnell by 109 runs.

Jonny Winwood was their final day hero, smashing eight sixes and 13 fours in a knock of 163 that helped Bretton total 256-5. He then followed up by taking 6-34 as Hooton Pagnell were bowled out for 147.

Old Sharlston ensured a fourth place finish with a last day 44-run success against Brodsworth Main, bowling them out for 163 in reply to 207 with Dale McMullen taking 7-38.

For more reports from the final day of the Pontefract League season see this week’s edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express and Hemsworth & South Elmsall Express