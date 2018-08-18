Pontefract ‘In The Zone’ for last of family days

The first In the Zone Family Day takes place at Pontefract Racecourse tomorrow (Sunday).

For the third and last of the popular family day fixtures the racecourse are getting ‘in the zone’ and setting up themed zones around the stands and enclosures to encourage racegoers to learn a little bit about, and engage with, all aspects of the sport.

On the day, there will be areas set up such as The Tipster Zone, The Industry Zone, The Jockey Zone, The Horse Zone and The Kids Zone as well as a Newcomers Zone for those who have never been racing before.

As has become the custom on Sundays at Pontefract, there is a lot going on for the kids in the Picnic Enclosure. With kid’s rides, a circus, face painting and free sweets, activity books and racecards, there is plenty to keep the little ones occupied while mums and dads enjoy some top class racing. Eagle eyed kids need to keep a look out for the lucky Golden Horseshoe too – there is a hamper of sweets to be won for the first person to find it.

There are also free pony rides with the Ponte Clip Clop Ponies and you can take a look behind the scenes with minibus trips down to the start.

Feature race on the day, and the richest race to be run at Pontefract in 2018, is the £60,000 EBF Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes. The race has a rich history with some classy fillies on the role of honour. There is some high class supporting action on the track too. The £13,000 William Hill Handicap over 1m was won by the highly talented Isabella. The stayers are once again back in action for round five of the Stayers Championship, in a race sponsored by Moor Top Farm Shop. The patrons of Moor Top Farm Shop actually had a winner on the card last year when their Sandra’s Secret took the Nova Display Handicap. New sponsors, Dickies Workwear, also sponsor the 1½ mile handicap on the day

There are some special Family Day Tickets available when booked in advance. Two adults and their children can take advantage of a special price of £25. There is also limited availability for the new Sunday Specials packages. To take advantage of any of the special advance packages, view www.pontefract-races.co.uk or ring 01977 781307. Racing gets under way at 2pm and the gates open at 11.30am.