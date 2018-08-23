Pontefract Cricket League: Bashir’s all-round efforts earn win for Glasshoughton

Glasshoughton kept their promotion hopes alive in Division Two of the Pontefract League as they beat neighbours Whitley Bridge by 20 runs in a competitive contest.

Tokir Bashir took the starring role with bat and ball as he top scored with 40 then took 3-39 as Bridge were all out for 182 in reply to 202-8.

Alex Clemo also claimed 3-37 while Lewis Longstaff (56) and Mathew Daniel (45) batted well for Bridge. Mike Hegarty hit 39 in Glasshoughton’s innings and there were handy contributions from Clinton Speight (28), Clemo (27) and Liam Hopton (25). Will Thorne (3-36) was the best Whitley bowler.

The result left Glasshoughton in fourth, one place above Featherstone Town who also earned winning points from a 53-run success against local rivals Knottingley Town.

Joe Bakali hit a superb century to lead the way as Featherstone went in first and totalled 200. Smashing 18 fours and three sixes, he made 102. Support came from Gareth Boucher, with 30, while John Clark took 4-33, Chamila Wijesinghe 3-39 and Paul Reed 3-57.

Knottingley were all out for 147 with Ian Brown hitting 33 and Bakali taking 3-36, Richard Colley 4-50 and Jason Picken 3-29.

Third-placed Streethouse seconds are nine points off a top two place after their opponents Barnby Dun forfeited.

Crigglestone remain bottom of Division Two after their weakened team was hurried out for 54 and lost by 10 wickets to Stainborough.

Streethouse are closing in on the Division One crown after making it 17 wins from 17 with an eight-wicket success against Askern Welfare.

A good effort in the field paved the way the latest win as Askern were dismissed for 108. Streethouse then reached their target in 33 overs, losing two wickets on the way.

Ackworth strengthened their hold on second place as they beat Frickley Colliery by eight wickets.

A good effort in the field paved the way, Frickley being dismissed for 121 with Dale Longfield taking 4-34 and Lovepreet Singh (31) top scoring. Ackworth then eased home in 23 overs, Danny Bridges hitting 53no and Longfield 30no.

Relegation threatened Hems-worth MW made only 149, but it was enough as they recorded an important 57-run win over Hooton Pagnell with Jack Heritage taking 5-36 and half centuries with the bat coming from Phil Crapper (53) and Max Heritage (53 no).

Despite an unbeaten 49 from Nick Percival and three-wicket hauls by Adam Rollin and Stephen Ashworth, South Kirkby lost by 67 runs to Fairburn, scoring 175-7 to their opponents’ 242-9.

Fourth-placed Old Sharlston got home by five wickets after bowling out Hatfield Town for 93. Jack Rogers (33no) top scored after Luke Reeves took 3-30 and Ryan Kelsall 3-23.

West Bretton continued to fight to avoid relegation as they edged out Brodsworth Main by three wickets in a game that went down to the final ball.

Luke Smith was their hero with a knock of 100, including 17 fours and three sixes, while support came from Joseph Gott (56) as Bretton chased down 261-8.

