Max Litchfield earns bronze medal in European Swimming Championships

Badsworth’s Olympic swimming star Max Litchfield has put a year of injury woe behind him by winning a superb bronze medal in the 200 metres individual medley event in the European Championships.

The multi-sport event taking place in Glasgow has seen a string of impressive British performances and Litchfield’s third place added to the success.

It was not in his preferred 400 metres individual medley event, which is to come later in the week, but in the shorter race the City of Sheffield club swimmer established a lead and clung on in a freestyle sprint finish to earn the bronze.

Litchfield had qualified in second place from his semi-final, giving him the confidence to perform so strongly in the final in his return to big time competition after an enforced injury lay-off.

The 23-year-old was forced to withdraw from this year’s Commonwealth Games due to a shoulder injury, but is getting back to his best, which saw him finish fourth in the last Olympics.