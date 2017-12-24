Long-serving badminton players presented with crystal clock

MINSTHORPE Badminton Club’s long serving players George and Carol Baker have finally hung up their rackets after playing for the club for 46 years.

The couple, who are both aged 73 and live at Windsor Street, South Elmsall, are well known locally because, for many years, they ran a newsagents shop opposite the town’s bus station. The Doncaster Road shop has now sadly closed

The club held a surprise party for Carol and George who were presented with a crystal clock in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the club.

George has played badminton for almost 60 years.

Club secretary Neil Sedgewick said: “It really is the end of an era and they will be greatly, greatly missed.”