Hemsworth MW come out on top in low scoring basement battle

Hemsworth MW eased relegation fears in Division One of the Pontefract League as they won a low scoring encounter with fellow strugglers West Bretton.

A 14-run success took Welfare 25 points clear of second from bottom West Bretton.

In a nervy contest Hemsworth went in first and were vulnerable after only making 144-9 in their 46 overs. They did recover from 71-8, however, with Jack Whale hitting 39 and Jake Taberner 36 not out.

West Bretton made steady progress to 50-2 in their reply, but wickets then went down at regular intervals and although Chris Reece hit 31 they were all out for 130. Jack Heritage, with 4-18 from 14 overs, was the pick of the Welfare bowlers.

At the other end of the table, Streethouse maintained their 100 per cent league record with a 49-run success at Old Sharlston.

Brent Law (32), Jonathan Hughes (42) and Connor Fisher (44) gave Streethouse a good start, but their innings fell away against some good bowling by Dale McMullan (6-44) and Ryan Kelsall (4-65) and they were all out for 185.

Sharlston batsmen also struggled, however, as they were all out for 136. Thilantha Perera (35) top scored and McMullan hit 31, while Hughes was their main tormentor as he took 6-27.

Opener Danny Bridges hit 76 as second-placed Ackworth beat Hatfield Town by 67 runs.

Ackworth posted a 221 total with Bridges cracking 11 fours in his knock and support coming from Luke Malone (39) and Richard Young (38).

Hatfield were all out for 154 with Shaun Longfield taking 4-43 and Dale Longfield 2-35.

Frickley Colliery held their nerve to win their Division One match at Hooton Pagnell by one run.

It went right down to the last over when the hosts ended their 46 overs agonisingly short on 179-8 after Frickley had been all out for 180.

Mohammed Ayub (5-42) and Jason Mills (2-31) did the damage with Inderjit Singh Hayre pulling off a run out off the last ball of the match. Openers Ayub (49) and Indi Singh (36) had earlier top scored for Colliery.

Adam Rollin’s 95 proved in vain as South Kirkby lost by six wickets to Brodsworth Main.

Despite posting a big 224-6 total, Kirkby could not prevent their opponents from reaching their target with 4.2 overs to spare.

Glasshoughton kept themselves in the promotion race in Division Two with a four-wicket win over third-placed Streethouse seconds.

Tokir Bashir (77, including 13 fours and a six) led their run chase after Streethouse were all out for 163.

James Rhodes (46) top scored for Streethouse, but their batsmen struggled against an attack led by Garret Dakin (4-42), Lucas Whipp (3-31) and Rob Sperrin (3-34).

Lewis Longstaff led the way with an unbeaten 126 as Whitley Bridge chased down Rothwell’s 265-7 to win by three wickets and five balls to spare.

A winning run chase saw Knottingley Town beat Thurnscoe Institute by six wickets after keeping them to 199.

Featherstone Town went down by six wickets to Darton after being restricted to 123-9. David Hiorns (30 not out) top scored.

