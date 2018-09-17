Exciting racing on the cards at Pontefract’s next meeting

As summer draws to an end and autumn sets in, Pontefract Racecourse holds its final four race meetings of the year and they are All About The Racing.

With two race meetings in September and two in October, there is still plenty of action on the track.

The first of these racedays is this Thursday (September 20).

For each of the last four race meetings the course is on the lookout for those who think they know a bit about racing to write a guest racecard analysis which will be published in the racecard on the day.

If you would like to be considered as a guest analyst for any of the remaining meetings (September 20 and 27. October 8 and 22) contact the racecourse on 01977 781307 or email info@pontefract-races.co.uk

On each of these racedays, there will be a soapbox for any punters to have their say on what they think has a great winning chance.

There will also be a guest pundit on the day to guide you through the runners in the Parade Ring and offer valuable guidance and knowledge about the day’s equine action.

Next Thursday’s meeting sees seven exciting races on the card with the highlight being the £30,000 EBF Fillies’ Handicap over six furlongs.

Last year’s winner was Marie Of Lyon who took the prize for the all conquering Richard Fahey team. He had a strong team assembled for the race last year and is likely to be well represented again.

The popular Pontefract Stayers Championship returns to the track. The Micky Hammond trained Becky The Thatcher is currently leading the series and looks likely to be back to try and consolidate her advantage. There will be plenty of challengers lining up to take her on, though.

Early Bird discounted advanced tickets are available at www.pontefract-races.co.uk and, as part of the All About The Racing theme, if four or more tickets are booked for this race meeting, the track will give you a free Racing Post to help to study the form.

Looking ahead, if you are planning on coming for the final race meeting of the season on October 22, make sure you book soon as tickets are half price up to one month before the day.

Before then, racing gets under way at 2.10pm on Thursday and gates open at midday.