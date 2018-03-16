Elmsall riders are having a busy time

NINE members of Elmsall Road Cycling Club rode to Oldcotes in Nottinghamshire on Saturday.

They were led by Lee Holling and Jane Wilson on the 58-mile trip and they did 3,800 feet of climbing.

Karl Caton, Andy Jones and Jonathan Hindle rode the ‘Magnificent Seven’ event which took in some of Sheffield’s steepest hills, climbing almost 6,000 feet in 27 miles.

On Sunday, Alan Crooks finish third in the League of Veteran Racing Cyclists road race at Darley Moor in his first race for about 36 years.

Steve Scott and John Hanson led two other riders on a 40 mile trip on Sunday around Brotherton and Fairburn.

Five lady members rode 40 miles calling at Birkin Fisheries for breakfast on Sunday.

They were led by Toni Crooks and Adele Lawton and they were joined by Leanne Owen, Jeanette Crooks and Jane Wilson.

Several members have taken their bikes to Majorca and Southern Spain to get in shape for events they have planned for later this year.

The club’s recent annual general meeting at the Upton Arms was well attended by 24 members.

Weekend rides meet at the Barnsley Oak crossroads at the junction of Minsthorpe Lane, Mill Lane and Dale Lane in South Elmsall at 9am.