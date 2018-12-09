Early bird tickets released for racing at Pontefract in 2019

It may seem like the 2018 racing season has only just finished at Pontefract, but tickets and badges for all race meetings in 2019 are already on sale.

And, in keeping with the tried and tested methods used in the last couple of years, there are some fantastic discounts available for those who book their admission tickets in December.

The racecourse are currently offering £10 off the price of Premier Enclosure badges and £7 off the price of Grandstand & Paddock tickets for all afternoon race meetings in 2019.

For a limited time, this means that the price of Premier admission is £15 and Grandstand & Paddock entry is just £10.

These discounted tickets include the hugely popular Ladies Day on Wednesday, August 7, which will, once again, be run in conjunction with RIU Hotels and Resorts who are offering an incredible seven-night all-inclusive stay to Jamaica for the winner of the Best Dressed Lady.

There will also be a runners-up prize of a weekend in Dublin at the RIU Gresham Hotel in the city centre.

It is one of the most glamorous dates in the calendar and restaurants and facilities are likely to sell out quickly.

Also included in the early bird offer are the three Sunday Racedays in 2019 on June 23, July 28 and August 18.

The racing on these dates is particularly good with horses from around the country travelling to West Yorkshire to compete for over £100,000 worth of prize money on offer on each day. These race meetings are especially popular with families who throng to the course each year in their droves to enjoy summer sunshine and some fantastic family entertainment.

There are also advance discounts for the two Friday evening Music Night race meetings at the West Yorkshire track in 2019, which will be staged on May 24 and July 19.

Premier and Grandstand & Paddock admission are currently priced at just £20 and £13 respectively for these two fantastic fun nights. Following Bananarama and Belinda Carlisle in recent years, Pontefract will be revealing their big 80s Night artist for May 24 in the coming weeks. There will also be another exciting music announcement for the annual Beer Festival night on July 19.

The new season gets under way on Tuesday, April 9 and tickets for all race meetings can be bought now through the racecourse website at www.pontefract-races.co.uk

The special discounted tickets are available up to 9am on Monday, January 21, 2019. For more information, contact the racecourse directly on 01977 781307 or view their website.