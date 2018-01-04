Derby rivals meet in first fixture of 2018

CASTLEFORD RUFC take on derby rivals Knottingley at Whitwood when the Yorkshire Division Three campaign returns to action this Saturday.

Castleford are third in the table while Knottingley are in tenth place in the 14-team division.

Knottingley will aim to avenge a 42-26 home defeat against Castleford in September.

Sixth-placed Hemsworth’s first league fixture in 2018 is at Sheffield Medicals, who are two places below them in the table.

Hemsworth lost 31-17 when the sides met at Moxon Fields last September.

Yorkshire Division Two pacesetters Pontefract, who are five points clear at the top, will be seeking a league double in Saturday’s game at West Park Leeds who they hamnmered 46-5 at Moor Lane earlier this season.