‘Mixed bag’ leaves Castleford Tigers boss frustrated despite win over Salford

Head coach Daryl Powell was frustrated that his side did not win their Betfred Super League game against Salford Red Devils by a clearer margin.

The Tigers opened up an early 12-0 lead and were 24-16 ahead in the second half, but were left hanging on a little at the end after losing control of the game at various periods.

“It was a tight one,” said Powell. “I thought we deserved to win the game, but we tried our best to relinquish control for periods. It was a disappointing effort in some ways, but ultimately we won the game.

“It was a mixed bag. We were front runners for all the game. We handled it well towards the end, but there were some periods in there we were thinking we could have been better.

“I thought we started great and then we got a little bit loose at the ruck. When we had Paul McShane sin-binned it was a tough period for obvious reasons. We didn’t handle it that well, we gave an intercept away and we had to be pretty courageous to keep them out on our line just before half-time.

“We built up a lead in the second half, which should have been something we went on with really.

“We started giving penalties away and Salford were doing some smart things around the ruck and we conceded some soft tries.”

Powell admitted his players will have to be better in their next game against St Helens.

He added: “I thought we should have had the game by the scruff of the neck and we did exactly the opposite really.

“Mentally we’ve got a quick turnaround this week against the best team in the comp on Friday so we’ll be moving on pretty quickly.

“Our boys will have to get their heads right for what is a big challenge for us. We’re going to need to step up in terms of quality for next week, but we’re capable of doing it.

“The way we play we can open teams up, no question, but you’ve got to be good against Saints.”

Salford head coach Ian Watson felt his side could have got something from the game had it not been for crucial errors.

He said: “We’re really disappointed we’ve let an opportunity slip. We feel we’ve let it slip by our own little errors.

“But I think we’re good enough to compete with these teams now. We just have to believe that ourselves and have the belief going forward. We need to show that next week against Wigan.

“We’ve had a great month - a tough game against St Helens, a game against Catalans away and a tough game at Castleford. We need to come back to the AJ Bell next week and show what we’ve learnt in these last three games.”