Milner’s switch of positions proves rewarding

Former England academy captain Adam Milner is set to achieve his lifelong ambition to play for his country at senior level and has revealed he had it in mind when he switched from playing hooker to loose forward.

Milner has made himself into one of the best number 13s in the game in the past two seasons and his form has seen him rewarded with a place in England’s 24-man squad for the Tests against France and New Zealand this autumn.

He said: “I had a talk with Daryl Powell about the quality of nines in this country. There’s a lot of top-quality nines.

“Paul McShane has not made the England team, which is a tough call on him, and there’s Michael McIlorum who has had a good year, Daryl Clark, James Roby.

“Me and Daryl discussed moving forward and there was probably a bigger opportunity to play for my country in the 13 position. We did see a future playing for England there.”

Milner is one of five uncapped players in the squad, alongside Wakefield Trinity’s Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne, St Helens’ Luke Thompson and Joe Greenwood, of Wigan Warriors.