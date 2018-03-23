Milner out to win a new deal at Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers star Adam Milner is keen to earn a new deal at the club with his current contract running out at the end of this season.

The 26-year-old Castleford Academy product has only ever played for the Tigers and has made it clear he wants to stay with his local club beyond 2018.

He revealed that no new deal had yet been struck with Cas, but that early talks had taken place.

He told the Express: “I’m out of contract this year so I’m looking to have a big year to earn a contract at Cas.

“I’ve just got to play well and keep improving as a player then we can get something sorted.

“There’s been little talks, but hopefully I’ve just got to get my job done right on the field then something will come off the back of that.

“I’ve been at Cas nearly eight years now and I’m looking forward to whatever the future holds for me, hopefully with Cas where I’d like to be a part of what they are building.

“It’s been a great last few years and we’re aiming to get back to the heights of last year.”

On his own form and that of the team so far, Milner reckons it has been difficult to get into a rhythm with three blank weekends so far.

He said: “Obviously we got a thumping over at St Helens and the boys have bounced back well, but it’s been a stuttering start for us that’s been out of our control.

“We’re after a bit of consistency and fluency in our game. Each and every player knows we’ve got a lot of areas to improve on.

“Last year we started flying and set the league alight. It’s been a different start, but we’re looking to hit the heights we did last year.

“I’m looking for consistency and looking to get games really. You can’t really get into the week in, week out form.”