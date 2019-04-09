Mike McMeeken back as three changes made to Castleford Tigers squad for Huddersfield Giants game

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell has made three changes to his 19-man squad for Thursday night's game at Huddersfield Giants.

Mike McMeeken returns to the squad after only featuring in the Tigers opening game of the season against Catalans Dragons so far in 2019 while new signing Daniel Smith is included and is in line to potentially make his debut against his former side and Junior Moors also comes back in after recovering from a neck injury.

Nathan Massey drops out after picking up an injury in the Tigers win over Wigan Warriors as well as Alex Foster who has not recovered from a knee injury that kept him out of last Friday's game. Will Maher is the final player to fall out of the 19-man squad.

Tickets and coach travel are still available for the game from the Tigers Den in Carlton Lanes and the Castleford Tigers Sports Super Store in Xscape Yorkshire.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad is:

2. James Clare

21. Mitch Clark

18. Matt Cook

5. Greg Eden

25. Tuoyo Egodo

11. Oliver Holmes

1. Peter Mata’utia

12. Mike McMeeken

10. Grant Millington

13. Adam Milner

3. Greg Minikin

16. Junior Moors

29. Jacques O’Neill

15. Jesse Sene-Lefao

4. Michael Shenton

34. Daniel Smith

6. Jake Trueman

27. Calum Turner

8. Liam Watts