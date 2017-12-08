Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions in draw for Challenge Cup first round next Tuesday

NATIONAL Conference League sides Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane will be among 48 clubs in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup first round draw which will be made next Tuesday (7pm).

Former Lock Lane player Gareth Ellis, the ex-Hull FC captain, will make the draw along with England assistant coach Paul Wellens. It will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website.

Strathmore Silverbacks, champions of Scotland, are joined in the first round by Welsh League winners, Valley Cougars and Irish League winners, Longhorns.

The first round ties will be played on the weekend of January 27-28.

The full list of team and their draw numbers is:

1. Askham

2. Batley Boys

3. Beverley

4. Bradford Dudley Hill

5. British Army

6. British Police

7. Crosfields

8. Distington

9. Drighlington

10. East Leeds

11. Featherstone Lions

12. Hammersmith Hills Hoists

13. Hensingham

14. Hindley

15. Huddersfield Underbank

16. Hull University

17. Hunslet Club Parkside

18. Hunslet Warriors

19. Kells

20. Leigh Miners

21. Lock Lane

22. London Chargers

23. Longhorns RL

24. Loughborough

25. Milford Marlins

26. Millom

27. Myton Warriors

28. Normanton Knights

29. Northampton Demons

30. Orrell St James

31. Oulton Raiders

32. Pilkington Recs

33. Queens

34. Royal Air Force

35. Rochdale Mayfield

36. Royal Navy

37. Saddleworth Rangers

38. Shaw Cross

39. Siddal

40. Skirlaugh

41. Strathmore Silverbacks

42. Valley Cougars

43. Thatto Heath Crusaders

44. Thornhill Trojans

45. Wallsend Eagles

46. Wath Brow

47. West Hull

48. York Acorn