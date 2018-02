Loan signing Clark in line to make Rovers debut against Halifax

FORWARD MITCH Clark, signed on loan from Castleford Tigers, is in Featherstone’s 19-man squad for the Sunday’s home Betfred Championship opener against Halifax.

James Lockwood is injured and Chris Ulugia (shoulder) and Jason Walton (knee) remain sidelined.

Featherstone’s squad is Ian Hardman, Shaun Robinson, Misi Taulapapa, Luke Briscoe, Martyn Ridyard, Anthony Thackeray, Scott Wheeldon, Keal Carlile, Richard Moore, Connor Farrell, John Davies, Matty Wildie, Gareth Hock, Frankie Mariano, Luke Cooper, Tom Holmes, Josh Hardcastle, Brad Knowles, Mitch Clark.