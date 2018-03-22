Leeds United fan Milner excited at chance to play at Elland Road

For lifelong Leeds United supporter Adam Milner it will be a special night when he gets to walk out onto the Elland Road pitch on Friday night.

Leeds Rhinos’ decision to play their home game against Castleford Tigers at the home of Leeds United is certainly to the liking of hooker-turned loose forward Milner who has been to the stadium on many occasions to watch the football, but has never before played there.

Castleford Tigers player Adam Milner, who is a massive Leeds United fan, pictured at Elland Road this week. Picture: James Hardisty

He told the Express: “I’m really looking forward to playing at Elland Road as I’ve always been a big Leeds United fan.

“I was just speaking to Grant Millington and Benny Roberts and saying I’d probably prefer to be playing here than Old Trafford. It’s a special stadium and definitely one for me to tick off.

“I’ve never played here before and never even been on the pitch, but I’ve been plenty of times watching the football.

“It’s going to a big night and I’m very excited to be getting the boots on and going out there, playing in front of what’s expected to be a big crowd.

“They are big enough as they are Leeds - Cas games, so playing at a stadium like this just adds to the X-factor in the game.

“It’s got that final feel even though it’s only round five for us. The boys are looking forward to it.

“I know both clubs are promoting it to make the biggest crowd in Super League history. If they can achieve that it will be something special and it will have been great to have been part of it.

“The Cas fans will be in the South Stand and that’s the rowdy end these days at Leeds United matches. I hope the Cas fans are just as noisy as the football fans are that get in there.”

Friday’s game will be the first meeting of the two teams in a competitive match since the Grand Final and Milner believes there is determination on the Tigers’ side to put right some of the wrongs of that night at Old Trafford.

He said: “Every Cas fan, player and member of the coaching staff was disappointed at what we tossed up on Grand Final night in October in probably similar conditions to what we’ll get again – cold, wet, windy – so we are looking to show that we can turn up on big stages and get the job done.

“We’ve not really spoken about the final, but we were disappointed with our performance and we owe it to the fans to perform much better.

“We’re here to beat Leeds really and that’s the aim.”