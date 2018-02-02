Leeds Rhinos fans offered cut-price admission to Featherstone Rovers matches

LEEDS Rhinos members are being given cut-price admission to Featherstone’s Betfred Championship home matches.

As part of the dual-registration partnership between the two clubs, Rhinos season-ticket holders can watch league games at LD Nutrition Stadium for £10 adults, £8 concessions and £5 juniors, providing tickets are purchased before 2pm on the day prior to the game while dislaying a valid Rhinos membership.

If purchasing tickets on gameday, prices will rise to £12 adults and £10 concessions while junior tickets remain at £5 per person.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We are delighted to be continuing what we believe is a fantastic initiative, which was well received by Leeds fans in 2017.

“The partnership between the two clubs is very strong, it is constantly evolving and for us, in this instance, it is about giving something back.

“It would be fantastic to see a good number of Rhinos supporters come down and enjoy some top-quality Championship rugby league, after getting their Super League campaign underway last night (Thursday).”

Fans can purchase tickets at the Rovers store by calling 01977-702386 during normal office hours.