Launch night gives Castleford Supporters Club flying start for 2018

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club held a successful membership launch night at the Glassblower, in Castleford.

At the event, sponsored by Kamikaze menswear, Castleford players Junior Moors, Nathan Massey, Jamie Ellis and Mitch Clark were in attendance to meet and have pictures taken with fans and 104 members joined on the night, with many of them new to the supporters club.

CTSC secretary Paul Burns-Williamson said: “Many thanks to everyone who donated prizes to the Tombola, which made a fantastic £139.

“Many thanks also to Junior, Nathan, Jamie and Mitch, your attendance is very much appreciated and thanks to everyone who joined. Special thanks to our hosts, the Glassblower.

“It was a great start to the 2018 CTSC membership.

“We are taking CTSC memberships this Saturday (December 23) outside the Tigers Den, 10am to 2pm. Please come and join us.”

The next supporters club event will be a combined 2017 AGM and meet the new signings evening. It is set to take place at the George V WMC, on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, 7.30pm to 8pm 2017 members only, 8pm onwards open to everyone. Free entry, with 2018 memberships available on the night.