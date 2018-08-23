Injuries are a growing concern for Featherstone boss Duffy

Featherstone Rovers’ injury crisis is showing no signs of slowing down after they suffered yet more injuries at Rochdale (writes Ben McKenna).

Head coach John Duffy was unable to name a 19-man squad prior to the clash as he only had 17 fit players available.

Keal Carlile was due to make his return from an ankle injury on Sunday but he failed a late fitness test, leaving Rovers with just 16 men for their clash with the Hornets.

Jason Walton suffered a suspected dislocated knee close to the end of the contest and could be out for up to 12 months while Dakota Whylie sustained a concussion.

Rovers have a two-week rest before their crunch clash with Leigh Centurions.

But Duffy is unsure if the extra rest will be long enough for some of his players to recover.

“At the minute, no,” said Duffy when asked if he would be able to name a 19-man squad for the Leigh fixture on September 2.

“We have got another couple of bad injuries that we took.

“I’m glad we get next weekend off. Keal Carlile failed a fitness test again.

“We are doing it tough, we have a good group and we will stick together.

“It is just a good job that we have got a week off.

“Hopefully we can look after the boys and see where we are at when we come back in.”

Featherstone were forced to come from behind twice to claim victory at Rochdale.

Duffy felt that his players did not “respect” the Hornets, who are rooted to the bottom of the table and were duly punished for their complacency.

He said: “It was another poor game, we didn’t respect the opposition enough. We didn’t stick to what we said we were going to do and we got punished.

“It doesn’t matter who you play in this league, you get punished if you don’t perform.

“We just didn’t show them enough respect from our point of view and we could have lost that game.

“It was poor, really poor.”

Duffy believes that Rovers failed to live up to the standards that they have set themselves this season.

“I think we have got to keep our own standards, it doesn’t matter who you play,” he added.

“We didn’t perform, I am just glad that we have come through with the win.”

Elsewhere, Rovers are holding a fans’ forum in the Legends Suite at the LD Nutrition Stadium tonight (Thursday), from 7:30pm.

Rovers chairman Mark Campbell and general manager Davide Longo will address fans on the current position of the club.

This will include details regarding on and off-field performance, as well as the club’s intentions for reserves and fundraising. Questions from the audience or via online submission will be answered this evening. The Legends Suite will also host Featherstone Rovers’ annual general meeting on Thursday, October 18, from 7.30pm.

Rovers will use the evening as an opportunity to provide supporters with information regarding the club’s progression.