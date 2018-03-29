Holmes agrees new deal with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have agreed a new two-year contract, with an option of a third year, with homegrown talent Oliver Holmes.

The 25-year old back rower rose through the youth ranks at Wheldon Road and will now continue his career with the Tigers with his new deal keeping him with the club until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Since making his debut in 2010, Holmes has gone on to make over 150 appearances for the Tigers as he cemented himself as one of the cornerstones of Daryl Powell’s squad.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s Easter derby against Wakefield Trinity, Holmes said: “I’m over the moon to be signing a new contract with Castleford.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years for me with injuries but I’m back fit now.

“I’m glad Cas have had faith in me and offered me another contract because it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made to sign. Cas is all I’ve known since I left school so I’m happy to be continuing my career here at the Jungle.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell is delighted to retain Holmes.

He said: “Oliver Holmes has been an outstanding servant of the Tigers from a very young age and I’m absolutely delighted that he’s going to continue his time with the club.

“I’m so pleased for him as a bloke after a really tough couple of years on the injury front. He is one of our toughest and most consistent performers and I’m looking for him to continue to improve in the coming years and achieve his rich potential as a player.”

Tigers’ director of rugby Jon Wells is looking forward to seeing Holmes continue to develop.

He added: “Ollie is one of Castleford’s real success stories.

A product of the Academy system, he plays for the 160th time in a Tigers jersey tonight and at 25, we believe his best days are still to come. He is a central part of Daryl’s vision for on-field success and we congratulate him on his new contract.

“We can’t wait to see what the next few years bring for Ollie; he’s a credit to his family and should be a real poster boy for young aspiring players.”