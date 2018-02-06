Highest opening round attendance at Featherstone Rovers for five years

FEATHERSTONE Rovers had their highest opening round attendance in five years on Sunday when 2,743 saw them beat Betfred Championship rivals Halifax at LD Nutrition Stadium.

The crowd included around 350 Halifax fans.

Twelve months ago, Featherstone’s first home league game against Oldham was watched by 1,783.

Rovers general manager Davide Longo said: “We were absolutely delighted with the response from both sets of supporters going into Sunday’s game.

“We anticipated a healthy crowd but to break records is testament to the hard work that has taken place in terms of promoting the fixture.

“The players put on a good show and we were pleased to get off to a fantastic start to the new season.

“This club boasts a sizeable, latent fanbase and we are working tirelessly to engage with it.

“We are attempting to break fresh ground by marketing games in new and innovative manner and the response has been good.

“Our ‘walk-up’ was relatively low on the day, meaning pre-game ticket sales were strong.

“On the back of a solid pre-season campaign and a notable recruitment drive, we are confident in our desire to significantly increase attendances in 2018. We are certainly heading in the right direction.

“We hope to see everyone who enjoyed Sunday’s game come out again this weekend, as we welcome Toulouse to the LD Nutrition Stadium.”