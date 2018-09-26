Hat-trick of Featherstone Rovers awards for Briscoe

Luke Briscoe was the big winner at Featherstone Rovers’ end of season awards night.

The prolific try scoring winger was named player of the year, players’ player of the season and also took home a special recognition award for breaking the club’s consecutive try scoring record.

Supporters’ player of the season was John Davies while try of the season went to Anthony Thackeray for his effort in the Rochdale away game.

Featherstone players missed out on Betfred Championship awards last night with Toulouse’s Mark Kheirallah pipping Briscoe to the player of the year and Sheffield’s Matt Costello edging out Harry Newman for the young player of the year.

The 2018 Betfred Championship and League 1 award winners in full are as follows:

Championship Player of the Year: Mark Kheirallah (Toulouse Olympique XIII)

Championship Young Player of the Year: Matt Costello (Sheffield Eagles)

Championship Coach of the Year: Danny Ward (London Broncos)

League 1 Player of the Year: Connor Robinson (York City Knights)

League 1 Young Player of the Year: Ethan Ryan (Bradford Bulls)

League 1 Coach of the Year: James Ford (York City Knights)

Championship Club of the Year: Toronto Wolfpack

League 1 Club of the Year: York City Knights

Project of the Year: London Broncos

Foundation of the Year: York City Knights

Supporters Direct Community Champion: Ben Moorhouse