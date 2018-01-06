Hardman named captain as Featherstone Rovers reveal squad numbers

IAN Hardman will be Featherstone’s first-team captain in 2018, with Martyn Ridyard vice-captain.

Hardman was given the captain’s role last year when 2017 skipper Misi Taulapapa missed the start of the season because of a visa issue.

Former Leigh Centurions star Ridyard has been given the number six shirt.

Fellow new signings Shaun Robinson and Scott Wheeldon have been handed the number two and two eight jerseys respectively.

Tom Holmes takes the number 19 shirt, with Gareth Gale and Danny Maskill having numbers 23 and 24.

Darrell Griffin, who is suspended pending an internal investigation, has not been given a shirt number. The number 15 shirt has not yet been allocated.

Featherstone’s squad numbers are:

1 Ian Hardman

2 Shaun Robinson

3 Chris Ulugia

4 Misi Taulapapa

5 Luke Briscoe

6 Martin Ridyard

7 Anthony Thackeray

8 Scott Wheeldon

9 Keal Carlile

10 Richard Moore

11 Connor Farrell

12 John Davies

13 James Lockwood

14 Matthew Wildie

16 Frankie Mariano

17 Luke Cooper

18 Jason Walton

19 Tom Holmes

20 Josh Hardcastle

21 Bradley Knowles

22 Sam Brooks

23 Gareth Gale

24 Danny Maskill