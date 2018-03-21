Former stars return to Elland Road ahead of Castleford’s clash with Leeds

Former stars from Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers will be on parade this Friday when their old clubs meet at Elland Road in the Grand Final rematch.

This year marks 30 years since the famous 1988 Yorkshire Cup Final between the sides at the same venue and players from both squads have been invited to the game along with members of the Leeds and Castleford teams from the 1968 Yorkshire Cup Final clash as well.

The ex-players will be in the Centenary Pavilion before the game along with the Yorkshire Cup trophy that Leeds won at Elland Road three decades ago.

The Rhinos are trying to break the regular season Super League attendance record on Friday night which is currently held by Wigan Warriors who had 25,004 for their clash with St Helens in 2005.

Leeds’ biggest ever crowd in the summer era was back in 2003 when 23,035 were at Emerald Headingley for the Rhinos game against Bradford.

Former Leeds star Garry Schofield, who scored two tries in the Yorkshire Cup Final win, says he cannot wait to see Elland Road rocking on Friday night.

He said: “It is the first time these two have come up against each other since the Grand Final and I am sure Castleford will be looking for revenge and looking to put a marker down for this season.

“For the two clubs and the game in general, it would be great to see a big crowd at Elland Road on Friday night.

“I thought St Helens and Leeds set the standard for this season last week in terms of the intensity of the game and I would think this game will set the platform again because they are two quality sides.”

Castleford legend John Joyner says he hopes the current Castleford side can reverse the result from 30 years ago on Friday night.

He added, “It is still a painful memory thinking back to that final.

“We went into the game in great form with a new coach in Darryl van de Velde and we were flying in the league. Our old coach, Malcolm Reilly, had just gone to Leeds and it was a bit strange seeing him in their dugout on the day. Leeds pulled clear of us in the second half and were good value for the win.

“It should be a good game on Friday, Castleford are playing some great rugby under Daryl Powell and hopefully they can get the win at Elland Road.”

Tickets are available 24 hours a day from the Rhinos online ticketing store at tickets.therhinos.co.uk and fans can also purchase in person from both club stores.

Tickets start from £20 for adults, £13 for concessions and £10 for juniors if bought before midnight this Thursday. Fans will be able to pay on the night at the Leeds United ticket office, however, matchday admission increases by £2 on the day of the game.