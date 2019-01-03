Former Castleford Tigers chief takes up new role with Featherstone Rovers

Former Castleford Tigers chief executive Steve Gill has been appointed as Featherstone Rovers’ new general manager.

Gill takes over from Davide Longo who is taking on a new role after becoming the club’s chief executive.

The pair will work together on continuing the development which has taken place at Post Office Road over the last two years.

During Gill’s time with the Tigers, he helped to establish them as a Super League force, win the League Leaders’ Shield and reach the Challenge Cup final.

He left the Wheldon Road club this year and took up a post with Keighley Cougars, but has now returned to his roots and is looking forward to the challenge ahead with Rovers.

He said: “I am really pleased to be joining Featherstone.

“I’ve always had a soft spot for the club since working at Sharlston pit and co-operated with them during my time at Castleford.

“I’ve been really impressed by some of the things the club already has in place, with the facilities and activity off the field a real strength.

“I’ll bring some Super League experience and after discussing ideas with Dav, we have agreed there are plenty of new ideas we can bring in and things the club has tried before that we can make a success.”

Over the last two years, the club has improved its facilities, including the pitch, stadium branding, installation of a new PA system and refurbishment of the Premier and Legends Suites.

These have all paid dividends, by enhancing supporter experience and enabling the club to receive substantial income through renting out its facilities.

Rovers have also significantly increased their commercial activity in the last two years and have seen their digital and social output develop to match some of the best in the game.

In 2019 they are planning further improvements to supporters’ match day experiences. Pyrotechnics and community participation have already added to the improved facilities to enhance this, but next season will see a focus fun with the introduction of the Foster’s Fanzone, sponsored by Ward Hygiene and on safety with the club’s new partners Saxon Security.

Gill added: “I think the knowledge of the local area me and Dav bring from our experience at local Super League clubs is invaluable.

“It is important to know what the fans require and we will look to give a personal experience to them and sponsors.

“I think some of the club’s community work done through the Foundation is second to none and that is very important when approaching new supporters.”

Gill’s appointment comes ahead of one of the most highly anticipated Betfred Championship seasons in recent history, with the introductions of Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls and York City Knights adding to the excitement of the competition and creating further potential for large crowds at the LD Nutrition Stadium in 2019.

Davide Longo said: “I’m delighted that Steve will be joining our backroom team at Featherstone Rovers.

“He offers a vast amount of elite level experience over a number of areas and his local knowledge and reputation is invaluable to us.

“It’s imperative to any ambitious business, that it employs leaders in key positions and Steve has certainly demonstrated those qualities over the years. Steve’s achieved great things whilst being involved within the game and I look forward to working with him to do the same at Featherstone in the new year.”