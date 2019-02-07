Watt a winner as Frickley leave it late to seal success

Frickley Athletic made it back to back victories and maintained their unbeaten record in 2019 as they came back from Spalding United with a 1-0 win courtesy of a late goal from defender Phil Watt.

Saturday’s Evo-Stik East game at a frosty Sir Halley Stewart Field looked to be heading for a goalless draw after both sides had struggled to create chances when up popped Watt to smash the ball home following a goalmouth scramble in the fourth minute of added time.

On a difficult pitch thawing from overnight snow and frost, the game was a scrappy affair.

Frickley had Sam Liversedge at right-back following the departure of Connor Smith while Ant Wilson came back into the starting line-up in attack and Tom Burgin was back on the bench.

They had the first chance, but Tyler Walton’s effort was denied by a goal-line clearance.

Jacob Hazel set up Wilson to shoot only for his effort to be saved by home keeper Michael Duggan who also comfortably saved from Jamie McGuire.

At the other end Hugo Warhurst was called into his first action to save from Jack Fixter. Spalding’s best opportunity came early in the second half when Romario Martin met Kegan Everington’s ball into the area only to curl his shot inches wide.

Rudy Misambo went close with a header from Everington’s corner while Frickley continued to struggle to create clear opportunities, but did pile on the pressure in the closing stages. They were rewarded with Watt’s winner in the fourth of six minutes added on.

It was also reward for a good defensive display that brought a first clean sheet since the turn of the year.

Watt took the fans’ man of the match, but was pushed by McGuire, who was strong in midfield.