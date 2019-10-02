Tyler Williams rejoins Frickley Athletic

Frickley Athletic have boosted their squad with the re-signing of former fans favourite Tyler Williams.

The forward agreed to return to the club following a spell at Brighouse Town and went straight into the squad for the Loughborough match last night.

Manager Dave Frecklington said: “Really pleased to get Tyler Williams on board. He’s a player that fits the bill in every aspect in what we are trying to do here at Frickley Athletic FC.

“He’s got a fantastic work ethic, a turn of pace and produces quality in the final third. More importantly he’s a good character who wants to kick on now with his football and help us in our bid to climb the table.

“Tyler also has the experience of playing in the play-offs twice before at this level, especially at Brighouse last season when they won it.”

There was further good news for Frickley as they confirmed that Doncaster Rovers had agreed to extend the loan of speedy youngster Reeves Boocock until January.