Two vital wins give Frickley plenty of Christmas cheer

Frickley Athletic boosted their Evo Stik First Division South play-off bid by collecting maximum points against Cleethorpes Town and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

The Blues followed Saturday’s 1-0 win at Cleethorpes by beating Stocksbridge 2-1 at Big Fellas Stadium on Boxing Day in front of a crowd of 277.

They were two crucial victories because Cleethorpes and Stocksbridge are both vying with Frickley for a play-off place.

Captain Gavin Allott scored an 87th minute winner with his 103rd career goal as Frickley ended Stocksbridge’s four-match unbeaten run.

The Blues went into the game level on points with Stocksbridge with a game in hand on Park Steels.

Veteran goalkeeper John Stancliffe, Athletic’s assistant manager, was in the starting line-up in place of Sebastian Malkowski who was injured in the win at Cleethorpes.

Frickley led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a long-range shot from Jacob Hazel, his 24th goal of the season.

Stocksbridge levelled in the 74th minute when Rory Coleman was on target from the penalty spot but the Blues snatched victory when Ben Algar’s corner was powered home by Allott three minutes from time.

Athletic have soared to third place in the table.

They are level points with Stamford, Alvechurch and Bedworth United with a superior goals difference.

Athletic are now just two points behind second placed Corby Town who have played three more matches.

This Saturday, Frickley have another important home game against play-off rivals Alvechurch.

The Blues visit Midlands club Chasetown on New Year’s Day.