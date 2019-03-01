Two new signings arrive at Frickley after Wilson leaves

Frickley Athletic moved quickly to bolster their squad after striker Ant Wilson left the club at the end of last week.

Wilson followed manager Martin McIntosh into the Westfield Lane club in December when he arrived from Buxton and has proved a big hit with fans, but has rejoined one of his former clubs, Gainsborough Trinity, who play one division above Frickley in the Evo-Stik Premier.

The management team burned the midnight oil to get a couple of signings over the line in time for last Saturday’s game and deals were completed for Reiss Harrison from York City and Miracle Okafor from Scunthorpe United.

Both signings are youth loans, but the players went straight into the squad for the Brighouse match with Okafor starting and his new teammate an unused substitute.

Harrison is a defender, predominantly a right back and Okafor a striker or winger.

Frickley, meanwhile, have made some off the field recruitment as well with Joshua Edwards becoming the new head of commercial and events.

Joshua was raised nearby in Ackworth and, aside from five years spent in London studying for his BSC in business management and economics, he has always lived locally to the club, currently living within five minutes of the ground.

He is an area sales manager for one of the UK’s largest contract furniture manufacturers and previously spent 10 years with Europe’s biggest electrical retailer Dixons Carphone.

Through his teens, Joshua played youth football with Pontefract Collieries, Saint Josephs and the Leeds district side.

Frickley CEO Ryan McKnight said: “Josh has a lot of new and ambitious ideas for the club and we look forward to seeing the level of impact he is able to deliver.”