Top ten Frickley Athletic aiming to climb further

It was third time unlucky as Frickley Athletic tried to stage their Sheffield & Hallamshire Senior Cup tie at home to Stocksbridge Park Steels on Tuesday night.

After two previous postponements, the game was called off again due to a waterlogged pitch once more.

A new date for when this fixture will finally be played will be announced in due course.

This week’s U21s fixture against Glasshoughton Welfare was also called off.

Weather permitting, Frickley return to league action in the BetVictor NPL South East when they travel to play Lincoln United on Saturday (3pm).

After three wins on the spin the Blues have gone above Lincoln, who stand in 12th place, three points behind Dave Frecklington’s men from two more matches.

Frickley are now up to a season’s best tenth place and are within six points of the top five, which represents a massive improvement after a difficult start to the campaign that saw them lose their first six league matches before a change of manager brought Frecklington in.

Brad Wells, meanwhile, has been voted as the Bowlands Brewery player of the month for October.

The forward has added bite to the front line since his signing and his hard running and combative performances have been a feature of the improved recent performances. He has also weighed in with key goals against Hepworth United and Ilkeston Town.