Ton-up Jacob Hazel rediscovers goal touch as Frickley Athletic climb table

The smiles are back on faces at Frickley Athletic after a first win of the season lifted spirits and was followed immediately by a second victory as they climbed out of the bottom three in the BetVictor NPL South East Division.

The Blues came back from Market Drayton Town with a 2-0 success last Saturday courtesy of goals from Jacob Hazel and recent signing Johnny Margetts.

And Hazel was then on target on Tuesday night in a 1-0 home win over Glossop North End with the back to back clean sheets also helping Frickley to a welcome six points after they had previously only picked up one in their first seven league matches.

For skipper Hazel it was a welcome return to the scoring charts with his first league goals of the season and the winner against Glossop being his 100th for the club.

He said: “It’s been on my back for a while, but it’s out of the way now and I want to focus on getting more goals and shooting us up that table.

“A lot of my goals stand out. I love scoring goals, that’s what strikers are all about.

“I’m just delighted that the club have had faith in me to allow me to do that because I’ve gone through spells where I’ve had 10, 12 games and not scored. But all the managers that have been here have stuck with me and I’m delighted to get over the line and get that 100th goal.”

On the turn round in form from Frickley Hazel added: “It’s been tough, but we’re in a bit of a false position really. The gaffer comes in and brings in four or five players and we look a totally different team.

“That’s the benchmark now. We have to keep building on that.

“We’ve created plenty of chances and we haven’t conceded a goal in open play, just one penalty (since new manager Dave Frecklington took over).

Frickley included recent signings Margetts, Tom Clare, Brad McGowan and Michael Hollingsworth in their line-up at Market Drayton and while not as dominant as they had been in the previous week’s unlucky draw they were deserving winners.

It took them until the second half to show their superiority with Hazel netting after Clare and Margetts had seen initial efforts blocked after meeting a good ball in by Rieves Boocock.

Margetts was denied by a good save as he hit a well struck free-kick, but was not to be stopped late on when netting his first goal since moving from Tadcaster.

Frickley were quickly back in action on Tuesday as they hosted Glossop North End and took the points thanks to a 68th minute free-kick by Hazel – his 100th goal for the club proving one of his most important.

It was not their best display, but they could have won by more with Margetts, Hazel, Clare, Hollingsworth and Sam Liversidge all getting efforts in on goal.

The games continue to come thick and fast for new manager Dave Frecklington to assess his team as Frickley turn to the FA Trophy with an extra preliminary round tie at Cleethorpes Town this Saturday (3pm) then are at home to Loughborough Dynamo in the league next Tuesday (7.45pm).

